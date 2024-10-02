Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Facilities by ADF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADF opened at GBX 54 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,766.67 and a beta of 0.59. Facilities by ADF has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 61.70 ($0.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.99.

About Facilities by ADF

Featured Stories

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

