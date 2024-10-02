Farmers National Bank Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Farmers National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 362,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,718,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VBK opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $269.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

