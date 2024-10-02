Farmers National Bank Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farmers National Bank lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.