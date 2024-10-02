FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading 10.9% Higher

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.95 and last traded at C$21.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.80.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.30.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

