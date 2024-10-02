Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.69. 1,735,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,374,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

See Also

