FIDELIS iM LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.3% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

