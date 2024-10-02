FIDELIS iM LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,873 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

