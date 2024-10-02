Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 1,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

