Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

FCPI opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.