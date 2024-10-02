Financial Contrast: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rush Street Interactive and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Clover Leaf Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $801.55 million 2.94 -$18.31 million ($0.17) -61.65 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Clover Leaf Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

