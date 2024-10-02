Financial Survey: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) versus Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 1.51% 14.07% 5.66% Modular Medical N/A -228.12% -178.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integra LifeSciences and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 4 3 2 0 1.78 Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus price target of $28.13, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Modular Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.57 billion 0.88 $67.74 million $0.50 35.00 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.78) -2.88

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Modular Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

