Financial Survey: Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Tevogen Bio and Poseida Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tevogen Bio and Poseida Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics $88.46 million 3.01 -$123.43 million ($1.19) -2.31

Tevogen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tevogen Bio has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tevogen Bio and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tevogen Bio currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,277.50%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 433.33%. Given Tevogen Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tevogen Bio is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tevogen Bio and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tevogen Bio N/A -387.78% 434.75% Poseida Therapeutics -127.48% -121.01% -39.66%

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications. It is also involved in the development of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers; P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate under Phase 1 clinical trial for treating mCRPC. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; P-OTC-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and P-PAH-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

