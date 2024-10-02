FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Trading Up 5.5%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.60. 62,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 19,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.68.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

