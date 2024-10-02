FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Trading Up 5.5%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.60. 62,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 19,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.68.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
