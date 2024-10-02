First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First American Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 65.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 943,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 374,662 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 245.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 298,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FAF stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

