First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

FBIZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 8,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

