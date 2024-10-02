First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

