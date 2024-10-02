First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 597,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,475,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $91.17.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

