First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,114,000 after purchasing an additional 511,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 395,705 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $5,941,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 209,748 shares during the period.

LGOV stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

