First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Boosted by Stonebridge Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.