First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.70. 1,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 3.49% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

