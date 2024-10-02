First Washington CORP Buys 404 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 29,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 983,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,156,000 after buying an additional 227,031 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,686,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,265,000 after buying an additional 151,589 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after acquiring an additional 113,879 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock worth $31,933,031. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.35.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

