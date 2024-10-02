First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Down 3.7%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.47. 51,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 575,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $848.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,074 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

