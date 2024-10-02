Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.28.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI opened at $181.33 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $181.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

