Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 377.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $181.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $181.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

