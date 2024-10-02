Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.64.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 888,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.