Five Below (FIVE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/2/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $102.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

8/26/2024 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. 266,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,691. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

