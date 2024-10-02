Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

