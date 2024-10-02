Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.34

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 130159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The firm has a market cap of $637.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,139,854.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,871,935. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Five Point by 89.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 77,369 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

