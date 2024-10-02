FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s current price.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.35. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- Stock Average Calculator
- Analysts See 180% Upside for Rent the Runway: Should You Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Trade Like a Member of Congress With These 2 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.