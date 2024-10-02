Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 15,970,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 53,850,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

