Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

