Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $80.52

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.52, but opened at $78.81. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.