Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 280 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NOBL stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

