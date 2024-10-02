Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $564.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.28. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $553.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

