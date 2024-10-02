Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 350 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,895,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after buying an additional 91,995 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

