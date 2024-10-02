Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

