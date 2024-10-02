FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.74% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 76,754 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

