FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $131.65

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.65, but opened at $128.77. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $130.18, with a volume of 6,661 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,437,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

