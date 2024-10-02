Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.80. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 3,978,245 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

