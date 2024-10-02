FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $290.00

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 311 ($4.16), with a volume of 77533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.25).

FW Thorpe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £365.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,668.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.66.

About FW Thorpe

(Get Free Report)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.