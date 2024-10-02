GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.12

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €47.12 ($52.36) and last traded at €44.86 ($49.84), with a volume of 427793 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.04 ($48.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.