Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,646. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

