General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.85. Approximately 2,130,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,273,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

General Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

