Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,783.38

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,783.38 ($23.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($27.22). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($26.89), with a volume of 55,724 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.77) to GBX 2,150 ($28.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Genus Price Performance

Genus Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,802.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,783.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16,750.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genus

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 3,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,231.14). In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 3,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($24.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($72,231.14). Also, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($26.16), for a total transaction of £42,758.16 ($57,193.90). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

