Gerald J. Maginnis Sells 1,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stock

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $16,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

RQI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 196,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 371,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 296,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 276,180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

