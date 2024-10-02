Gerald J. Maginnis Sells 1,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stock

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $16,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
RQI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 196,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.41.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.