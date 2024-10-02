Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.00

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €77.00 ($85.56) and last traded at €77.50 ($86.11), with a volume of 215055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €79.40 ($88.22).

Gerresheimer Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €97.92 and a 200-day moving average of €100.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.