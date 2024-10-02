Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. GlobalFoundries accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 269.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in GlobalFoundries by 7.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 108.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

