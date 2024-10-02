Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

