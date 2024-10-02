Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.61 Million Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

