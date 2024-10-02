Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of J.Jill as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JILL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $263.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,483.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $947,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

